BUTTERCUP
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 16 weeks
Gender: Female Spayed
Buttercup is a polydactyl kitty with extra toes. She and Lily are best buds and looking for a home together.
See more at https://www.ffgw.org.
LILY
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 16 weeks
Gender: Female Spayed
Lily is a polydactyl like her sister Buttercup. Lily loves attention and is ready to bring you joy and double the fun with her sister Buttercup.
See more at https://www.ffgw.org.
GIGI
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female Spayed
This gorgeous young lady came to us with three fluffy kittens all of which have been adopted. With her mothering duties over, sweet GiGi is looking for a family to baby her now for the rest of her life.
See more at https://www.ffgw.org.
CUSTARD
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female Spayed
Custard is a striking looking orange tabby female. She was rescued from a rural shelter when she was left outside in a secure box that she couldn't get out of.
See more at https://www.ffgw.org.
GOODWIN
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 4 months
Gender: Male
This cutie pie has extra toes on one of his front paws, which means he will bring you good luck! Goodwin loves other cats and gets along well with them regardless of age.
See more at https://www.ffgw.org.
MILEY
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 7 years
Gender: Female Spayed
Miley is a sweet, gentle soul who was very beloved by her family until they had to give her up due to circumstances beyond their control. Miley’s adoption fee has been sponsored by a generous supporter to help us find Miley the perfect new forever home.
See more at https://www.ffgw.org.
NICHOLAS
Breed Domestic shorthair/mix
Age 1 year
Gender Male
Want some kisses!! Look no further! He loves to be petted. Nicholas can be a little shy but if you are quiet he comes out for lovin'.
To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturday).
TAFFY
Breed Domestic shorthair/mix
Age 3 years
Gender Female
Taffy is a wonderful kitty who loves her bed. She is a beautiful affectionate soul. If you are looking for a couch companion, look no further.
PORCUPINE
Breed Domestic shorthair/mix
Age 3 years
Gender Male
Porcupine is a go getter. He wants attention and he knows where to get it.
DUTCHESS
Breed Siberian husky/mix
Age 6 years
Gender Female
Dutchess is good with kids and other dogs. She loves attention, snuggle times and walks.
To see Dutchess by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. An adoption counselor will contact you--typically within three business days--to discuss with you the type of dog you are looking for and to see whether we have a good match for you. Our counselor will discuss the next steps afterward.
Our dogs and horses are NOT at the HSFC shelter at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA--only our cats, birds, rabbits, and small mammals can be visited there. Our dogs and horses are housed at our private farm in Centreville.
ELLIE MAE
Breed Hound/mix
Age 3 years
Gender Female
Yes, Ellie Mae, is a country girl with a heart of gold. If southern bells are ringing in your ears, Ellie Mae is perfect for you and your family.
To see Ellie Mae by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. An adoption counselor will contact you--typically within three business days--to discuss with you the type of dog you are looking for and to see whether we have a good match for you. Our counselor will discuss the next steps afterward.
CADEN
Breed Spaniel, English cocker/mix
Age 6 years
Gender Male
If your mission in life is to rescue an animal who has been through so much pain and could really use a forever home; we have the perfect match for you. He seems good around other dogs and has a very gentle disposition.
To see Caden by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. An adoption counselor will contact you--typically within three business days--to discuss with you the type of dog you are looking for and to see whether we have a good match for you. Our counselor will discuss the next steps afterward.
