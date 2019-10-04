June.JPG

June

Breed: Golden retriever mix

Age: 3 months

Gender: Female

June (listed under Black Gold June) was taken into rescue after her mama died when she was one week old. She had to be bottle-fed. June is a sweet, docile girl who is friendly to everyone she meets.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.

Chippa.JPG

Chippa

Breed: Catahoula leopard dog mix

Age: 12 months

Gender: Male

Chippa is a sweet submissive boy who gets along with other dogs and he loves kids. He is house trained, crate trained, and leash trained.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.

Iris.JPG

Iris

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: 3 months

Gender: Female

Iris (listed under Flower Girl Iris) is loving and sweet. She is good with everyone she meets and with other dogs.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.

Jack.JPG

Jack

Breed: Labrador retriever mix

Age: 2 years

Gender: Male

Jack is a nice dog who gets along with other dogs and kids. He hasn’t shown any interest in cats. Jack is a quiet, mellow gentleman. He came from a home where the wife left her husband and their 11 dogs behind.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.

Jewel.JPG

Jewel

Breed: Labrador retriever mix

Age: 11 weeks

Gender: Female

Jewel (listed under Lee County Jewel) and her sister, Jessie, are easy going, friendly girls. They are playful and like humans and dogs alike.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.

Lulabell.JPG

Lulabell

Breed: Labrador retriever mix

Age: 6 months

Gender: Female

Lulabell came to us from Alabama with her two sisters. She is super gentle, even with small children. She is crate trained and learning basic commands.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.

George.jpg

George

Breed: Domestic medium hair/mix

Age: 1 year 3 months 29 days

Gender: Male

George doesn't have a mean bone in his body. If you want a couch commander he is your kitty.

To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturdays). Call 703-385-7387 to schedule yours!

Cosette.jpg

Cosette

Breed: Domestic shorthair/mix

Age: 4 months

Gender: Female

Mom Coco and her adorable kittens are waiting for their forever home. Could that be you? Come and see Coco and her kittens...Cleo, Chloe, Clover and Cosette.

To see our cats submit and online cat adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturdays).

Finn.jpg

Finn

Breed: Domestic shorthair/mix

Age: 5 months

Gender: Male

Sadie, Callie, Jazz, and Finn are a wonderful group of kittens that were found outside. They are a little shy but come out with the lure toys.

To see our cats submit and online cat adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturdays).

Hudson.jpg

Hudson

Breed: German shepherd/mix

Age: 6 years

Gender: Male

This incredibly sweet boy is craving affection. He was found with a chain embedded in his neck and through all that pain he still wanted to be loved. He's healing beautifully and ready to meet his new forever family.

To see Hudson by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. An adoption counselor will contact you--typically within three business days--to discuss with you the type of dog you are looking for and to see whether we have a good match for you. Our counselor will discuss the next steps afterward.

Our dogs and horses are NOT at the HSFC shelter at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA--only our cats, birds, rabbits, and small mammals can be visited there. Our dogs and horses are housed at our private farm in Centreville.

Ella.jpg

Ella

Breed: American foxhound /Pointer

Age: 5 months

Gender: Female

This little girl will make a wonderful companion to an active family who loves to go out and enjoy nature. She is good with other dogs and is at the perfect age to learn lots of tricks.

To see Ella by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. An adoption counselor will contact you--typically within three business days--to discuss with you the type of dog you are looking for and to see whether we have a good match for you. Our counselor will discuss the next steps afterward.

Our dogs and horses are NOT at the HSFC shelter at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA--only our cats, birds, rabbits, and small mammals can be visited there. Our dogs and horses are housed at our private farm in Centreville.

Eva.jpg

Eva

Breed: American foxhound / Labrador retriever

Age: 5 months

Gender: Female

Eva is waiting for a forever home with someone she can devote all the love she has been saving for someone special. She would make a great companion to anyone with or without other pets.

To see Eva by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. An adoption counselor will contact you--typically within three business days--to discuss with you the type of dog you are looking for and to see whether we have a good match for you. Our counselor will discuss the next steps afterward.

Our dogs and horses are NOT at the HSFC shelter at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA--only our cats, birds, rabbits, and small mammals can be visited there. Our dogs and horses are housed at our private farm in Centreville.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.