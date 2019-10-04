June
Breed: Golden retriever mix
Age: 3 months
Gender: Female
June (listed under Black Gold June) was taken into rescue after her mama died when she was one week old. She had to be bottle-fed. June is a sweet, docile girl who is friendly to everyone she meets.
See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.
Chippa
Breed: Catahoula leopard dog mix
Age: 12 months
Gender: Male
Chippa is a sweet submissive boy who gets along with other dogs and he loves kids. He is house trained, crate trained, and leash trained.
See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.
Iris
Breed: Chihuahua mix
Age: 3 months
Gender: Female
Iris (listed under Flower Girl Iris) is loving and sweet. She is good with everyone she meets and with other dogs.
See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.
Jack
Breed: Labrador retriever mix
Age: 2 years
Gender: Male
Jack is a nice dog who gets along with other dogs and kids. He hasn’t shown any interest in cats. Jack is a quiet, mellow gentleman. He came from a home where the wife left her husband and their 11 dogs behind.
See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.
Jewel
Breed: Labrador retriever mix
Age: 11 weeks
Gender: Female
Jewel (listed under Lee County Jewel) and her sister, Jessie, are easy going, friendly girls. They are playful and like humans and dogs alike.
See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.
Lulabell
Breed: Labrador retriever mix
Age: 6 months
Gender: Female
Lulabell came to us from Alabama with her two sisters. She is super gentle, even with small children. She is crate trained and learning basic commands.
See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.
George
Breed: Domestic medium hair/mix
Age: 1 year 3 months 29 days
Gender: Male
George doesn't have a mean bone in his body. If you want a couch commander he is your kitty.
To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturdays). Call 703-385-7387 to schedule yours!
Cosette
Breed: Domestic shorthair/mix
Age: 4 months
Gender: Female
Mom Coco and her adorable kittens are waiting for their forever home. Could that be you? Come and see Coco and her kittens...Cleo, Chloe, Clover and Cosette.
To see our cats submit and online cat adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturdays).
Finn
Breed: Domestic shorthair/mix
Age: 5 months
Gender: Male
Sadie, Callie, Jazz, and Finn are a wonderful group of kittens that were found outside. They are a little shy but come out with the lure toys.
To see our cats submit and online cat adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturdays).
Hudson
Breed: German shepherd/mix
Age: 6 years
Gender: Male
This incredibly sweet boy is craving affection. He was found with a chain embedded in his neck and through all that pain he still wanted to be loved. He's healing beautifully and ready to meet his new forever family.
To see Hudson by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. An adoption counselor will contact you--typically within three business days--to discuss with you the type of dog you are looking for and to see whether we have a good match for you. Our counselor will discuss the next steps afterward.
Our dogs and horses are NOT at the HSFC shelter at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA--only our cats, birds, rabbits, and small mammals can be visited there. Our dogs and horses are housed at our private farm in Centreville.
Ella
Breed: American foxhound /Pointer
Age: 5 months
Gender: Female
This little girl will make a wonderful companion to an active family who loves to go out and enjoy nature. She is good with other dogs and is at the perfect age to learn lots of tricks.
To see Ella by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. An adoption counselor will contact you--typically within three business days--to discuss with you the type of dog you are looking for and to see whether we have a good match for you. Our counselor will discuss the next steps afterward.
Our dogs and horses are NOT at the HSFC shelter at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA--only our cats, birds, rabbits, and small mammals can be visited there. Our dogs and horses are housed at our private farm in Centreville.
Eva
Breed: American foxhound / Labrador retriever
Age: 5 months
Gender: Female
Eva is waiting for a forever home with someone she can devote all the love she has been saving for someone special. She would make a great companion to anyone with or without other pets.
To see Eva by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. An adoption counselor will contact you--typically within three business days--to discuss with you the type of dog you are looking for and to see whether we have a good match for you. Our counselor will discuss the next steps afterward.
Our dogs and horses are NOT at the HSFC shelter at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA--only our cats, birds, rabbits, and small mammals can be visited there. Our dogs and horses are housed at our private farm in Centreville.
