Vida
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 3 years
Gender: Female Spayed
This gorgeous girl loves to play and chase a rope, and be petted for as long as you have time. If you look close in the pictures you can see she has one green and one blue eye. She will sit in your lap or by your side for hours on end. She also loves to greet you at the door.
See more at https://www.ffgw.org.
Adele
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 4 months
Gender: Female Spayed
Adele is one of the most self-assured, outgoing, and laid-back kittens we have ever seen! Pulled from a rural shelter where she was left without a mommy at just 4-5 weeks old, she has grown in her foster home into a stunning, loving, confident “Little Miss”. She’s part of a trio looking for a home.
See more at https://www.ffgw.org.
Tikka
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 4 months
Gender: Female Spayed
Tikka is a gem. She absolutely adores people and craves attention and affection. She makes adorable little chirping noises and purrs up a storm when being held. Tikka and her friends Adele and Odessa love to sleep curled up together and to chase each other around the house and wrestle.
See more at https://www.ffgw.org.
Odessa
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 3 months
Gender: Female Spayed
Sweet Odessa is your dream cat! She is super playful, loves to cuddle, is very laid-back, and did we mention beautiful? She gets along great with adult cats and is accepting of the two dogs in her foster home. She’s looking for a home with her buddies Adle and Tikka.
See more at https://www.ffgw.org.
Rose
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female Spayed
Rose is one of the sweetest little girls you will meet. We think she looks kind of like a stuffed animal because she is so adorable. The laser pointer is her absolute favorite toy and when she hears it clicking she will come running from wherever she is. She loves to be petted and craves human attention.
See more at https://www.ffgw.org.
Oboe
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female Spayed
Oboe is a sweet little girl with the heart of a lion. She is tiny and feisty. She loves laying in the window soaking up the sun, but her most favorite place might just be sleeping by your side. Oboe loves to be petted. She gets along well with other cats but would also be happy as your one and only.
See more at https://www.ffgw.org.
Alexa
Breed: Pointer
Age: 3 years
Gender: Female
Alexa is house-trained and crate-trained. She enjoys going for walks but is also happy in the backyard hanging out with the last of her pups.
See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.
Bailee
Breed: Foxhound
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female
Bailee is crate-trained, housebroken, spayed, and full grown. She is gentle with everyone; loves children, dogs, and cats; and still thinks she is a lap dog.
See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.
Bon Bon
Breed: Labrador retriever mix
Age: 7 months
Gender: Female
Bon Bon is a very loving girl who enjoys being with people. She gets along with other dogs and kids – we don’t know about cats. Bon Bon and 2 of her siblings were surrendered to a rural pound because the owner was unable to care for them.
See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.
Bree
Breed: Pit bull mix
Age: 3 years
Gender: Female
Bree is sweet, easy going and just wants to please and give you all her love. She gets very excited when you tell her she is a good girl. She is house broken, crate trained, walks very well on leash and knows basic commands.
See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.
George
Breed: Chihuahua mix
Age: 12 months
Gender: Male
George wants to be loved and be friends with everyone he meets. He is also very low maintenance.
See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.
Rocky
Breed: Pointer mix
Age: 14 weeks
Gender: Male
Rocky (listed under Alexa’s pups) loves attention from his humans and is great with kids. He would do well as a jogging partner or with a family where he has play time in the backyard. He is great with other dogs but would also be good as the only dog. He is very smart and loves to sit on your lap once he has gotten his puppy energy burned off.
See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.
Ace
Breed Domestic shorthair/mix
Age 4 years 1 month
Gender Male
Ace and his brother Ash are two big handsome boys who get along well with other cats. They love to be petted and just chill.
To see Ace and Ash, submit and online cat adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturdays).
Ella
Breed Domestic shorthair/mix
Age 4 years 3 months 9 days
Gender Female
Mom Ella and her daughter Emma are very close and should be adopted together.
To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturdays).
Marilyn
Breed Domestic shorthair/mix
Age 2 years 5 months 19 days
Gender Female
Monroe, Marilyn, and James were found outside when they were really young. They are in a room with some friendly kittens that are showing the shy kittens how much fun humans can be!
To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturdays). Call 703-385-7387 to schedule yours!
Allie
Breed Retriever, Labrador/mix
Age 2 years 3 months 1 day
Gender Female
Allie seems to get along with other dogs and wants to please. She would make a great family companion. She was given up to a kill shelter when pregnant and due any day. She gave birth to 8 babies who are ready for adoption and now it's her turn to get all the attention.
To see Allie by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. An adoption counselor will contact you--typically within three business days--to discuss with you the type of dog you are looking for and to see whether we have a good match for you. Our counselor will discuss the next steps afterward.
Our dogs and horses are NOT at the HSFC shelter at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA--only our cats, birds, rabbits, and small mammals can be visited there. Our dogs and horses are housed at our private farm in Centreville.
Mazie
Breed Terrier, American pit bull/mix
Age 2 years 18 days
Gender Female
Though Mazie suffered at the hands of humans, she is still eager to love. She is good with people of all ages, is very gentle and shows no aggression. She appears housebroken and keeps a clean kennel.
To see Mazie by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. An adoption counselor will contact you--typically within three business days--to discuss with you the type of dog you are looking for and to see whether we have a good match for you. Our counselor will discuss the next steps afterward.
Our dogs and horses are NOT at the HSFC shelter at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA--only our cats, birds, rabbits, and small mammals can be visited there. Our dogs and horses are housed at our private farm in Centreville.
King
Breed Rottweiler/mix
Age 7 months 12 days
Gender Male
King is a little shy at first but within minutes turns into a lap puppy. He likes other dogs, is gentle and is eager to learn tricks.
To see King by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. An adoption counselor will contact you--typically within three business days--to discuss with you the type of dog you are looking for and to see whether we have a good match for you. Our counselor will discuss the next steps afterward.
Our dogs and horses are NOT at the HSFC shelter at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA--only our cats, birds, rabbits, and small mammals can be visited there. Our dogs and horses are housed at our private farm in Centreville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.