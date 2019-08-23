Ariana
Breed: Pit bull mix
Age: 7 weeks
Gender: Female
Ariana (listed under Lulu’s pups) is one of five in this litter of “pop singers.” These little cuties just arrived last weekend and will be ready for adoption soon! If you are interested, please send an email to info@aforeverhome.org.
Lilac
Breed: Shepherd/hound mix
Age: 7 months
Gender: Female
Lilac is so sweet and so happy all the time. She is constantly wagging her tail and loves all people. She is extremely playful and gets along with other dogs. She does not, however, get along with cats. She is good on the leash and working on house training.
Ellie
Breed: Hound mix
Age: 6 months
Gender: Female
Ellie (listed under Springtime Hound Ellie) is an outgoing, friendly girl. She and her brother Earl love to play wrestle! She is great in the house with other animals and kids. She loves toys too – so bring on the bones and chew toys!! She is crate trained and house trained.
Stanton
Breed: Pit bull mix
Age: 5 months
Gender: Male
If you are looking for a smart, affectionate dog who is great with children, Stan is your man. He is gorgeous, sweet and curious. He is crate trained and house broken. We are working on his leash skills! He likes all dogs. He is not a big guy, but he has a big heart!
Trisha
Breed: Pit bull terrier/Labrador retriever
Age: 7 months
Gender: Female
If you are looking for a docile puppy, Trisha is your pup. She is attentive, curious and affectionate. She warms up quickly to new people. She is a great runner. She is crate trained, house broken and spayed. She is a perfect medium size dog. Trisha has web feet so we are hoping she is a swimmer too!
Zooma
Breed: Labrador retriever mix
Age: 6 months
Gender: Male
Zooma is the best cuddle buddy a family could ask for. A generally quiet and shy dog, he is very calm even as a puppy. He loves going on walks and gets excited about all that nature has to offer. He is a fast learner. He is eager to meet other dogs and is good with new people.
Caspien
Breed: Domestic shorthair/mix
Age: 9 years 18 days
Gender: Male
While Caspien has been successfully housed with small children (he gives them wide berth and does not bother them), he might prefer to go home with a fellow feline friend to keep him entertained and appreciate a home with adults and/or older kids/teens.
For more information, or to see Caspien, submit an online cat adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online.
Emma
Breed: Domestic shorthair/mix
Age: 1 year 3 months 6 days
Gender: Female
Mom Ella and her daughter Emma are very close and should be adopted together. Mom can be protective of her baby and they should be the only cats in the home. But they are a wonderful bunch who loves to play.
Gidget
Breed: Domestic shorthair/mix
Age: 10 months 30 days
Gender: Female
Do you want a vocal little girl who can tell you she wants attention? Come meet Gidget! She loves to be petted. She can be a little skittish, but if you pet her with one hand she is in heaven. She will rub against you again and again.
Zorro
Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix
Age: 1 year 4 months 16 days
Gender :Male
Come meet my Z boys! Zorro, Zack and Zeek are wonderful boys. They are extremely social and would like attention all the time. If you sit on the floor, you will be attacked with love and maybe even some kisses. These boys won’t be here long.
Caden
Breed: Spaniel, English cocker/mix
Age: 6 years 7 months 29 days
Gender :Male
Caden came into a rural kill shelter in terrible condition and was transferred to us just in time. He was incredibly thin, had horrific ear infections in both ears, one eye was damaged beyond repair, his coat a matted mess and in severe pain. He is undergoing treatment at this time and is making fantastic progress. He seems good around other dogs and has a very gentle disposition.
Mia
Breed: Terrier, American Staffordshire/mix
Age: 1 year 11 days
Gender :Female
Only one year old and a total sweetheart! Mia is great with all ages of people and good with other dogs. She's full of fun and energy and would love to have a home where she can play and entertain her people.
