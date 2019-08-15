Cecilia
Breed: Blue heeler mix
Age: 17 months
Gender: Female
Cecilia loves other dogs and just wants to play, play and play with them. She should not go to a home with cats as she tends to chase them. She walks well on a leash and love toys.
Champ
Breed: Shepherd mix
Age: 8 months
Gender: Male
Champ was picked up as a stray. He plays hard and cuddles sweetly.
Chrissie
Breed: American pit bull terrier mix
Age: 4 months
Gender: Female
Chrissie (listed under Chloe’s 10 pups) has determined her life purpose is to give out as much love as possible. She wants to be cuddled more than she wants treats. Chrissie is doing great with her house training.
Lulabell
Breed: Labrador retriever mix
Age: 4 months
Gender: Female
Lulabell came to us from Alabama with her two sisters. She is the mischievous one of the group -- always looking for places to hide, toys to play with and forgotten food to eat.
Max
Breed: Labrador retriever mix
Age: 14 months
Gender: Male
Max (listed under Emmit/Max) is very friendly and sweet. He likes other dogs and does well with everyone. He is crate trained and housetrained. If you would like to meet Max, please send an email to info@aforeverhome.org.
Shelly
Breed: Pit bull mix
Age: 15 weeks
Gender: Female
Shelly is crate-trained and house-trained. She is a very loving and smart girl. She loves her foster siblings and would do well in a family with other dogs.
Abby
Breed: Domestic shorthair/Abyssinian
Age: 1 year 10 months 26 days
Gender: Female
Abby loves to streeeeeeeetch around us, and come in for cuddles.
To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturday).
Goldie
Breed: Domestic shorthair/Tabby
Age: 7 years
Gender: Female
Goldie is a former feral who now loves to be brushed and petted--and you couldn't ask for a lovelier girl. Goldie also gets along well with other cats and is calm yet playful.
Monroe
Breed: Domestic shorthair/mix
Age: 2 yrs.
Gender: Male
Monroe, Marilyn, and James were found outside when they were really young. They are a little shy but are warming up to our volunteers.
Smokie
Breed:Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 yr.
Gender:Female
Smokie is an active little kitten who has her own plans. She had an active playmate that was adopted and needs another active cat in the home to be happy.
Mindy
Breed: Retriever Lab mix
Age: 6 months
Gender: Female
Super pup has arrived and she is very anxious to find a new home. Mindy is great with other dogs, big or small, as well as kids of all ages.
To see Mindy by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. An adoption counselor will contact you--typically within three business days--to discuss with you the type of dog you are looking for and to see whether we have a good match for you. Our counselor will discuss the next steps afterward.
Our dogs and horses are NOT at the HSFC shelter at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA--only our cats, birds, rabbits, and small mammals can be visited there. Our dogs and horses are housed at our private farm in Centreville.
Black Jack
Breed: Tennessee walker
Age:21 + yrs
Gender: Male
Black Jack is a true Black Beauty! Unfortunately Black Jack cannot be ridden due to a stifle injury and bone spurs, but would make a wonderful companion to you or your horse. Send in your horse questionnaire to learn more about this handsome boy.
Vida
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 3 years
Gender: Female Spayed
If you look close in the pictures you can see she has one green and one blue eye. She will sit in your lap or by your side for hours on end. She also loves to greet you at the door.
Adele
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 4 months
Gender: Female Spayed
Adele is one of the most self-assured, outgoing, and laid-back kittens we have ever seen! She’s part of a trio looking for a home.
Tikka
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 4 months
Gender: Female Spayed
Tikka absolutely adores people and craves attention and affection. Tikka and her friends Adele and Odessa love to sleep curled up together and to chase each other around the house and wrestle.
Odessa
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 3 months
Gender: Female Spayed
Sweet Odessa gets along great with adult cats and is accepting of the two dogs in her foster home. She’s looking for a home with her buddies Adle and Tikka.
Peppermint Patty
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female Spayed
Happy to be out of her cage and in a foster home, this girl is showing off those big green eyes and adorable white feet.
Oboe
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female Spayed
Oboe is a sweet little girl with the heart of a lion. She gets along well with other cats but would also be happy as your one and only.
