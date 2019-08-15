Cecilia.JPG

Cecilia

Breed: Blue heeler mix

Age: 17 months

Gender: Female

Cecilia loves other dogs and just wants to play, play and play with them. She should not go to a home with cats as she tends to chase them. She walks well on a leash and love toys.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.

Champ.JPG

Champ

Breed: Shepherd mix

Age: 8 months

Gender: Male

Champ was picked up as a stray. He plays hard and cuddles sweetly.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.

Chrissie.JPG

Chrissie

Breed: American pit bull terrier mix

Age: 4 months

Gender: Female

Chrissie (listed under Chloe’s 10 pups) has determined her life purpose is to give out as much love as possible. She wants to be cuddled more than she wants treats. Chrissie is doing great with her house training.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.

Lulabell.JPG

Lulabell

Breed: Labrador retriever mix

Age: 4 months

Gender: Female

Lulabell came to us from Alabama with her two sisters. She is the mischievous one of the group -- always looking for places to hide, toys to play with and forgotten food to eat.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.

Max.JPG

Max

Breed: Labrador retriever mix

Age: 14 months

Gender: Male

Max (listed under Emmit/Max) is very friendly and sweet. He likes other dogs and does well with everyone. He is crate trained and housetrained. If you would like to meet Max, please send an email to info@aforeverhome.org.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.

Shelly.JPG

Shelly

Breed: Pit bull mix

Age: 15 weeks

Gender: Female

Shelly is crate-trained and house-trained. She is a very loving and smart girl. She loves her foster siblings and would do well in a family with other dogs.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.

Abby.jpg

Abby

Breed: Domestic shorthair/Abyssinian

Age: 1 year 10 months 26 days

Gender: Female

Abby loves to streeeeeeeetch around us, and come in for cuddles.

To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.

Goldie.jpg

Goldie

Breed: Domestic shorthair/Tabby

Age: 7 years

Gender: Female

Goldie is a former feral who now loves to be brushed and petted--and you couldn't ask for a lovelier girl. Goldie also gets along well with other cats and is calm yet playful.

To see our cats, submit an online cat adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.

Monroe.jpg

Monroe

Breed: Domestic shorthair/mix

Age: 2 yrs.

Gender: Male

Monroe, Marilyn, and James were found outside when they were really young. They are a little shy but are warming up to our volunteers.

To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.

Smokie.jpg

Smokie

Breed:Domestic shorthair

Age: 1 yr.

Gender:Female

Smokie is an active little kitten who has her own plans. She had an active playmate that was adopted and needs another active cat in the home to be happy.

To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.

Mindy.jpg

Mindy

Breed: Retriever Lab mix

Age: 6 months

Gender: Female

Super pup has arrived and she is very anxious to find a new home. Mindy is great with other dogs, big or small, as well as kids of all ages.

To see Mindy by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.

Our dogs and horses are NOT at the HSFC shelter at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA--only our cats, birds, rabbits, and small mammals can be visited there. Our dogs and horses are housed at our private farm in Centreville.

Black Jack.jpg

Black Jack

Breed: Tennessee walker

Age:21 + yrs

Gender: Male

Black Jack is a true Black Beauty! Unfortunately Black Jack cannot be ridden due to a stifle injury and bone spurs, but would make a wonderful companion to you or your horse. Send in your horse questionnaire to learn more about this handsome boy.

1) Vida.jpg

Vida

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 3 years

Gender: Female Spayed

If you look close in the pictures you can see she has one green and one blue eye. She will sit in your lap or by your side for hours on end. She also loves to greet you at the door.

See more at https://www.ffgw.org.

2) Adele.jpg

Adele

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 4 months

Gender: Female Spayed

Adele is one of the most self-assured, outgoing, and laid-back kittens we have ever seen! She’s part of a trio looking for a home.

See more at https://www.ffgw.org.

3) Tikka.jpg

Tikka

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 4 months

Gender: Female Spayed

Tikka absolutely adores people and craves attention and affection. Tikka and her friends Adele and Odessa love to sleep curled up together and to chase each other around the house and wrestle.

See more at https://www.ffgw.org.

4) Odessa.jpg

Odessa

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 3 months

Gender: Female Spayed

Sweet Odessa gets along great with adult cats and is accepting of the two dogs in her foster home. She’s looking for a home with her buddies Adle and Tikka.

See more at https://www.ffgw.org.

5) Peppermint Patty.jpg

Peppermint Patty

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 1 year

Gender: Female Spayed

Happy to be out of her cage and in a foster home, this girl is showing off those big green eyes and adorable white feet.

See more at https://www.ffgw.org.

6) Oboe.jpg

 Oboe

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 1 year

Gender: Female Spayed

Oboe is a sweet little girl with the heart of a lion. She gets along well with other cats but would also be happy as your one and only.

See more at https://www.ffgw.org.

