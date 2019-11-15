Daisy
Breed: Labrador retriever mix
Age: 12 years
Gender: Female
Daisy is an active girl for being a 12-year-old. At home, she is quiet, prefers her own space, and while she likes to be near the humans, she doesn’t pursue physical attention like being petted.
Darci
Breed: Pit Bull/Labrador retriever mix
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female
Darci found herself pregnant and abandoned so AFH took her in to save her and the lives of her unborn puppies. The puppies have been adopted. Darci is undergoing heartworm treatment. She will be available in a month or so. Please send an email to info@aforeverhome.org if you would like to meet Darci.
Jessie
Breed: Labrador retriever mix
Age: 4 months
Gender: Female
Jessie is on our website under the Lee County pups. She is a playful puppy who loves toys and especially tug of war. Jessie is really good with kids.
Luna
Breed: Bluetick coonhound/Australian shepherd mix
Age: 9 months
Gender: Female
Luna (listed under Cluster Springs Gerty/Luna) was returned because her family did not have the ability to give her the exercise a young pup needs. Luna is very friendly and would be best in an active family.
Margarita
Breed: Pit bull / Pomeranian mix
Age: 11 weeks
Gender: Female
Margarita is part of the Italian Delight group. The Italian Delight pups are tiny! There are 5 males and one little girl – two of them have already been adopted.
Sasha
Breed: German shepherd mix
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female
Sasha has perfect house manners at home, is crate trained, and walks well on a leash. Sasha will be available after the puppies are weaned and she is spayed. If you would like to meet her, please send an email to info@aforeverhome.org.
Caspien
Breed Domestic shorthair/mix
Age 9 years
Gender Male
Caspien is just a great all-around pal. While he has been successfully housed with small children, he might prefer to go home with a fellow feline friend to keep him entertained.
For more information or to see Caspien, submit an online cat adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.
Davis
Breed Domestic shorthair/mix
Age 2 years
Gender Male
Davis is just the quietest, sweetest chubba-bubba there is--he is a serious thinker. He is coming along nicely with his pal Garfield in the socialization department thanks to our volunteers!
To see Davis, submit an application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.
Gigi
Breed Domestic shorthair/mix
Age 14 years
Gender Female
Gigi is a very cautious girl. She is slow to warm up to you, but will very happily let you rub her neck and chin area.
To see Gigi, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.
Bobby
Breed
Hound/Collie, smooth
Age 8 months
Gender Male
if fun and adventure is what you love, Bobby is your perfect match. He's good with other dogs, not sure about cats but with his sweet disposition we think he would be fine.
To see Bobby by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.
Our dogs and horses are NOT at the HSFC shelter at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA--only our cats, birds, rabbits, and small mammals can be visited there. Our dogs and horses are housed at our private farm in Centreville.
Cindy
Breed Labrador retriever/mix
Age 2 years
Gender Female
We will never understand how such an amazing dog can be found in the condition she was in and no one ever came to find her. Cindy is great with other dogs and has a very sweet and playful personality.
To see Cindy by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.
Our dogs and horses are NOT at the HSFC shelter at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA--only our cats, birds, rabbits, and small mammals can be visited there. Our dogs and horses are housed at our private farm in Centreville.
Sage
Breed Terrier/Staffordshire/mix
Age 2 yea 2 years
Gender Male
Sage is very gentle, loves everyone and is a quick learner.
To see Sage by APPOINTMENT ONLY, submit an online dog adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.
Our dogs and horses are NOT at the HSFC shelter at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA--only our cats, birds, rabbits, and small mammals can be visited there. Our dogs and horses are housed at our private farm in Centreville.
