CASPER
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 3 years
Gender: Male Neutered
Casper is a friendly cat. He loves all who cross his path. He has a beautiful coat and petting him feels like holding a ball of soft, downy fluff.
REMI
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female Spayed
Remi is a sleek panther-like goddess who is looking for a human subject to cater to her every whim! Remi bonds closely and loves deeply and prefers to be the only 4-legged deity in the family.
DIAMOND
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 8 years
Gender: Female Spayed
This beautiful gentle girl wants nothing more than to cuddle up with you for hours and hours. Diamond loves head butts, running up to greet you when you come home, and curling up at the foot of your bed and sleeping through the night.
SALEM
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Male Neutered
Salem is a gentle young man who loves to be petted and actively seeks attention. This green-eyed gentleman loves to snuggle. He loves every toy he meets and is crazy for catnip!
BOOMER
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 11 months
Gender: Male Neutered
That face, those eyes and that adorable temperament. Boomer has it all! Boomer loves head rubs, head butting and playing with all his new toys.
ZOEY
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female Spayed
Zoey is so happy to be safely inside. She knows her way around a house and clearly had a home before. She is very gentle and loves to be with people. Her little Betty Boop beauty marks on her face are just darling!
