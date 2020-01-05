1) Casper .jpg

Casper

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 3 years

Gender: Male Neutered

Casper is a friendly cat. He loves all who cross his path.

2) Remi.jpg

 Remi

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 1 year

Gender: Female Spayed

Remi bonds closely and loves deeply and prefers to be the only 4-legged deity in the family.

3) Diamond.jpg

Diamond

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 8 years

Gender: Female Spayed

Diamond loves head butts, running up to greet you when you come home, curling up at the foot of your bed and sleeping through the night.

4)Salem.jpg

Salem

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 1 year

Gender: Male Neutered

This green-eyed gentleman loves to snuggle. He loves every toy he meets and is crazy for catnip!

5) Polar.jpg

 Polar

Breed: Domestic medium hair

Age: 1 year

Gender: Male Neutered

Polar is deaf but it doesn't slow this boy down in any way! He's playful, loving and enjoys being with his cat and dog foster friends.

6) Zoey .jpg

 Zoey

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 1 year

Gender: Female Spayed

Zoey knows her way around a house and clearly had a home before. She is very gentle and sweet and loves to be with people.

