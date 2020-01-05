Casper
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 3 years
Gender: Male Neutered
Casper is a friendly cat. He loves all who cross his path.
Remi
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female Spayed
Remi bonds closely and loves deeply and prefers to be the only 4-legged deity in the family.
Diamond
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 8 years
Gender: Female Spayed
Diamond loves head butts, running up to greet you when you come home, curling up at the foot of your bed and sleeping through the night.
Salem
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Male Neutered
This green-eyed gentleman loves to snuggle. He loves every toy he meets and is crazy for catnip!
Polar
Breed: Domestic medium hair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Male Neutered
Polar is deaf but it doesn't slow this boy down in any way! He's playful, loving and enjoys being with his cat and dog foster friends.
Zoey
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female Spayed
Zoey knows her way around a house and clearly had a home before. She is very gentle and sweet and loves to be with people.
