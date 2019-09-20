Barney.JPG

Barney

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: 5 months

Gender: Male

Barney (one of the Quad Squad!) is a hoot! He loves kids and is very gentle with them. If you want a pup that will stay on the small side, this guy is for you.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.

Deacon.JPG

Deacon

Breed: Shepherd mix

Age: 3 months

Gender: Male

Deacon will steal your heart if you aren’t careful! He is a happy, friendly and playful boy.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.

Iris.JPG

Iris

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Age: 13 weeks

Gender: Female

Iris is one of the Flower Girls group. She is good with everyone she meets and other dogs.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.

Lily.JPG

Lily

Breed: Mastiff mix

Age: 4 months

Gender: Female

Lily (listed under Mastiff Little Girl/Lily) is good with other dogs and delightfully playful!

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.

Magnum.JPG

Magnum

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Age: 3 months

Gender: Male

Magnum (listed under Susan’s 8) is a friendly, cuddly boy. Labs are great family dogs and are good with other dogs.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.

Murray.jpg

Murray

Breed: Border collie/Catahoula leopard dog mix

Age: 8 weeks

Gender: Male

Murray (listed under Maddie’s pups) was one of nine siblings. This litter was abandoned on a back road in Mississippi. Murray is a fluffy, mellow pupper who will be great for any household.

See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.

Chelsea.jpg

Chelsea

Breed Domestic shorthair/mix

Age 2 years

Gender Female

Looking for a fun, energetic young cat? Look no further than Chelsea!

To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturdays).

Chloe.jpg

Chloe

Breed Domestic medium hair/mix

Age 3 months

Gender Female

Mom Coco and her adorable kittens are waiting for their forever home. Could that be you?

To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturdays).

Coco.jpg

Coco

Breed Domestic shorthair/mix

Age 9 months

Gender Female

Each kitten has its own unique personality with a little bit of shyness, just enough to keep drawing you in for more! Come and see Coco and her kittens...Cleo, Chloe, Clover and Cosette.

To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturdays).

Daisy.jpg

Daisy

Breed Domestic shorthair/mix

Age 4 months

Gender Female

You just can’t get any cuter than this! Daisy and her sister Lilly will be a beautiful addition to the right family! They are absolutely adorable! They love each other and are waiting for their forever family to love as well. Come and meet them, you will fall in love!

To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturdays).

Gingersnap.jpg

Gingersnap

Breed Harlequin/Rabbit

Age 2 years

Gender Female

Gingersnap is a great laid back girl. She is very social and can't wait to have a home of her own.

To see our rabbits, submit an application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.

Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturdays).

Peter.jpg

Peter

Breed Rabbit/Rabbit

Age 9months

Gender Male

Peter is an active little boy who wants to go on an adventure. He is very opinionated when it comes to his female friend, Gingersnap. She couldn't care less about his advances, so they don't have to go together.

Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturdays).

