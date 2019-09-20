Barney
Breed: Chihuahua mix
Age: 5 months
Gender: Male
Barney (one of the Quad Squad!) is a hoot! He loves kids and is very gentle with them. If you want a pup that will stay on the small side, this guy is for you.
See more at https://www.aforeverhome.org.
Deacon
Breed: Shepherd mix
Age: 3 months
Gender: Male
Deacon will steal your heart if you aren’t careful! He is a happy, friendly and playful boy.
Iris
Breed: Chihuahua mix
Age: 13 weeks
Gender: Female
Iris is one of the Flower Girls group. She is good with everyone she meets and other dogs.
Lily
Breed: Mastiff mix
Age: 4 months
Gender: Female
Lily (listed under Mastiff Little Girl/Lily) is good with other dogs and delightfully playful!
Magnum
Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
Age: 3 months
Gender: Male
Magnum (listed under Susan’s 8) is a friendly, cuddly boy. Labs are great family dogs and are good with other dogs.
Murray
Breed: Border collie/Catahoula leopard dog mix
Age: 8 weeks
Gender: Male
Murray (listed under Maddie’s pups) was one of nine siblings. This litter was abandoned on a back road in Mississippi. Murray is a fluffy, mellow pupper who will be great for any household.
Chelsea
Breed Domestic shorthair/mix
Age 2 years
Gender Female
Looking for a fun, energetic young cat? Look no further than Chelsea!
To see our cats, submit an adoption application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/. Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturdays).
Chloe
Breed Domestic medium hair/mix
Age 3 months
Gender Female
Mom Coco and her adorable kittens are waiting for their forever home. Could that be you?
Coco
Breed Domestic shorthair/mix
Age 9 months
Gender Female
Each kitten has its own unique personality with a little bit of shyness, just enough to keep drawing you in for more! Come and see Coco and her kittens...Cleo, Chloe, Clover and Cosette.
Daisy
Breed Domestic shorthair/mix
Age 4 months
Gender Female
You just can’t get any cuter than this! Daisy and her sister Lilly will be a beautiful addition to the right family! They are absolutely adorable! They love each other and are waiting for their forever family to love as well. Come and meet them, you will fall in love!
Gingersnap
Breed Harlequin/Rabbit
Age 2 years
Gender Female
Gingersnap is a great laid back girl. She is very social and can't wait to have a home of her own.
To see our rabbits, submit an application at http://hsfc.org/adoptions/applications/online/.
Our cat, rabbit, small mammal, and bird offices are at 4057 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA. We offer walk-in viewing Monday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm (3 pm on Saturdays).
Peter
Breed Rabbit/Rabbit
Age 9months
Gender Male
Peter is an active little boy who wants to go on an adventure. He is very opinionated when it comes to his female friend, Gingersnap. She couldn't care less about his advances, so they don't have to go together.
