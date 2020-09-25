THE FELINE FOUNDATION
Sully
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 5 months
Gender: Male neutered
Sully is a sweet sensitive boy ready to bring a bundle of love to his new forever home. He enjoys romping around with the resident cat in his foster home and would enjoy having another young playful cat as a buddy. He’s also a master at playing fetch with his toy mouse.
Mozzarella
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 6 years
Gender: Female spayed
The stunning beauty adores playing with her toys and acting silly! Mozzarella will need a couple of days to adjust when she moves in with you. Once she knows she can settle in with her favorite mouse, she will rub up against your legs and might even hop into your lap for a split second to say HI!
Harry
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 2 months
Gender: Male neutered
Harry is handsome little Tabby with striking markings. He enjoys romping around with his siblings and chasing feather toys. He’s ready to bring joy to a new forever home along with one of his brothers or sisters.
Carri
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 2 months
Gender: Female spayed
Carri is a beauty with sleek Tabby stripes ready to charm her way into your heart. She’s a spunky gal and master purr machine always ready for chin scritches. Come meet this sweet girl today.
Meri
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 2 months
Gender: Female spayed
Meri is a loving gentle girl who loves to give kisses and get pets. She enjoys chasing balls and playing with her siblings. She’s loves to snuggle and is looking for her forever home with one of her littermates for companionship.
