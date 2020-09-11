THE FELINE FOUNDATION
Sully
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 5 months
Gender: Male neutered
Sully is a sweet sensitive boy ready to bring a bundle of love to his new forever home. Sully is a wallflower and a bit shy at first but once he gets comfortable he really blossoms and opens up letting his playful personality shine. He enjoys romping around with the resident cat in his foster home and would enjoy having another young playful cat as a buddy.
Mozzarella
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 6 years
Gender: Female spayed
The stunning beauty adores playing with her toys and acting silly! Mozzarella will need a couple of days to adjust when she moves in with you. Once she knows she can settle in with her favorite mouse, she will rub up against your legs and might even hop into your lap for a split second to say HI!
Coffee
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 4 months
Gender: Female spayed
Coffee has beautiful caramel color eyes that will sweeten up your morning Joe. This adorable bundle of joy purrs up a storm and loves play time with her siblings. She’s ready to curl up in your lap for snuggles and a nap.
Frappe
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 4 months
Gender: Female spayed
Frappe is a delightful swirl of chocolate Tabby stripes looking for her forever home. This charming girl is an expert feather chaser and master purr machine. Come meet this sweet girl today.
Sammy
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 4 years
Gender: Male neutered
Sammy is an energetic 4-year old male cat. He is a playful sweetheart who loves to chase his own tail and cuddle up on the nearest lap. He's extra chatty and playful in the mornings and makes for a great morning coffee companion. When Sammy isn't taking naps or cuddling with his foster family, he loves sitting on the windowsill and watching the birds.
