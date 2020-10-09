THE FELINE FOUNDATION

See these pets and more at: www.ffgw.org

Barbie

Breed: Domestic medium hair

Age: 1 year

Gender: Female 

Barbie recently gave birth to 6 adorable kittens. She was a great mom and is now ready for her own forever home. Barbie is a petite kitty with a furry tail who enjoys being pet, playing, and hanging in her cat tree watching the happenings outside the window. We think she would be ok with other cats.

Mozzarella

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 6 years

Gender: Female spayed

The stunning beauty adores playing with her toys and acting silly! Mozzarella will need a couple of days to adjust when she moves in with you. Once she knows she can settle in with her favorite mouse, she will rub up against your legs and might even hop into your lap for a split second to say HI!

Olivia

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 1 year

Gender: Female spayed

Olivia is a darling and wonderful soul. She's happy to take a nap on her own or hang out where the people are. She's a quiet and gentle darling and will make a great addition to any home. Please make sure to meet this sweetie today!

Pearl

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 1.5 years

Gender: Female

Pearl is a Siamese mix with deep blue eyes. She is a gentle sweet girl who enjoys as many chin scratches as you are willing to give. She warms up to new people who are willing to be patient and provide her with the pets that she loves. She seems to like quieter homes, and will do well given time to adjust.

Grant

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 9 years

Gender: Male neutered

Grant is a sweet and mellow boy that loves being with you. He's a handsome boy rescued from a shelter where he had been waiting a while for someone to get him out. FFGW was happy to help and thanks to our amazing foster homes, he's happy and settling in. He's good with young children and is a happy and healthy orange tabby lovebug!

