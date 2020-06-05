THE FELINE FOUNDATION
Jayden
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 18 months
Gender: Male neutered
This sweet boy, or panther, we're not sure which, is ready for join a Forever Home! In the craziness of a rural shelter environment, the peace and calm that sweet Jayden is showing tells us what a mild and loving boy he is. With that shiny coat and those chisled features, how could we resist him?
Diamond
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 8 years
Gender: Female spayed
Diamond is a gorgeous, sweet little lady with very unique markings. She was rescued from an area where she had been abandoned and would approach everyone who came up to her, rubbing around their legs, begging for pets and to go inside. Diamond loves head butts, running up to greet you when you come home, and curling up on your bed and sleeping through the night.
Edie
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 3 years
Gender: Female spayed
Edie is a gentle, sweet soul who was left outside when her family was evicted from their apartment. A concerned neighbor started feeding her, and contacted FFGW to see if we could help find her a true forever home. Edie loves her cat tree, and loves to climb to the highest perch.
Zoey
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female spayed
A local rescuer took Zoey in and got her to safety in the form of a Feline Foundation foster home.Zoey is so happy to be safely inside. She knows her way around a house and clearly had a home before. She is very gentle and sweet, loves to be with people. Her little Betty Boop beauty marks on her face are just darling!
Xena
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female spayed
Xena met her rescuer when she led them to her three kittens living outside. She was a very loving and concerned mother and they were happy to help her and her babies, all of whom were weaned and adopted. Now it is time for Xena, who is practically still a baby herself, to find love and security with a family of her own.
Leona
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female spayed
Leona is a regal looking gal with beautiful Tabby markings. She is a sweet friendly cat who enjoys human companionship and loves to give head butts and receive chin scratches. After time in the shelter she’s ready for a new forever home to settle into.
