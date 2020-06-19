THE FELINE FOUNDATION
See these pets and more at: www.ffgw.org
Ember
Breed: Domestic longhair
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female spayed
Ember is a stunning long hair tortie ready for a home of her own. She's happy to be spoiled and loved on. Ember also is a sweet girl who's okay if she needs to be on her own when families head back to work. This lovely lady had a litter of beatiful babies, and two of them still are looking for homes on our website. Spot and Dot! Please let us know if you are interested in meeting this darling Momma!
Diamond
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 8 years
Gender: Female spayed
Diamond is a gorgeous, sweet little lady with very unique markings. She was rescued from an area where she had been abandoned and would approach everyone who came up to her, rubbing around their legs, begging for pets and to go inside. Diamond loves head butts, running up to greet you when you come home, and curling up on your bed and sleeping through the night.
Edie
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 3 years
Gender: Female spayed
Edie is a gentle, sweet soul who was left outside when her family was evicted from their apartment. A concerned neighbor started feeding her, and contacted FFGW to see if we could help find her a true forever home. Edie loves her cat tree, and loves to climb to the highest perch.
Gregor
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 2 years
Gender: Male neutered
Gregor is a super outgoing, friendly, loving lap cat. Rescued from the streets of DC, he came into his foster home and settled right in as though he had been there for years. Gregor loves to be with his people and is extremely laid-back.
Leona
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female spayed
Leona is a sweet soul. She was rescued from a home that had too many other animals in it. She was rescued with several other kitties and she couldn't be any happier! She likes to take some time to groom herself in her hidey box, but is happy to come lay in your lap when she's done. This girl is as pretty as her white tipped feet and nose.
Kimba
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 8 years
Gender: Female spayed
This petite panther is active and playful and always engaged in what's going on. Kimba has lived with a miniature poodle and has lived with children and is fine with both. Kimba needs to be on a special diet due to allergies but as long as she eats that food there are no issues or concerns. She really is a "total package" just waiting to become your new family member!
