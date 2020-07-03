THE FELINE FOUNDATION
See these pets and more at: www.ffgw.org
Bai
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Male neutered
Bai is a sweet, curious boy who has some dog-like characteristics and likes to follow you around and give head butts. He is just settling in to his foster home but ready for a new forever home of his own.
Gregor
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 2 years
Gender: Male neutered
Gregor is a super outgoing, friendly, loving lap cat. Rescued from the streets of DC, he came into his foster home and settled right in as though he had been there for years. Gregor loves to be with his people and is extremely laid-back.
Soda
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 5 years
Gender: Female spayed
Soda is a sweet girl just like her name. She enjoys company at meal time and throws great dinner parties, she'll even knead you some air biscuits for dessert. When she wants affection she'll seek you for pets and will reciprocate with head butts and purrs. She is comfortable in the company of other cats and would do best in a quiet household where she can take her time getting acclimated to her new surroundings.
Tiago
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Male neutered
Tiago is adorable, adventurous, and a true cuddle-monster! Tiago was born at a cat sanctuary, and so he and his sibs had an incredible upbringing being exposed to a variety of humans and felines of all ages and personality types. Tiago loves belly rubs and loves the company of humans and other cats.
Dawn
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female spayed
It’s Dawn! Time to wake and meet this dainty, petite brown tabby girl and start a beautiful and rewarding partnership.. Don’t let her diminutive size mislead you, for she has a big purrsonality full of light and life.
