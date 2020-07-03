THE FELINE FOUNDATION

See these pets and more at: www.ffgw.org

Bai

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 1 year

Gender: Male neutered

Bai is a sweet, curious boy who has some dog-like characteristics and likes to follow you around and give head butts. He is just settling in to his foster home but ready for a new forever home of his own.

Bai

Bai

Gregor

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 2 years

Gender: Male neutered

Gregor is a super outgoing, friendly, loving lap cat.  Rescued from the streets of DC, he came into his foster home and settled right in as though he had been there for years. Gregor loves to be with his people and is extremely laid-back.

Gregor

Gregor

Soda

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 5 years

Gender: Female spayed

Soda is a sweet girl just like her name. She enjoys company at meal time and throws great dinner parties, she'll even knead you some air biscuits for dessert. When she wants affection she'll seek you for pets and will reciprocate with head butts and purrs. She is comfortable in the company of other cats and would do best in a quiet household where she can take her time getting acclimated to her new surroundings.

Soda

Soda

Tiago

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 1 year

Gender: Male neutered

Tiago is adorable, adventurous, and a true cuddle-monster!   Tiago was born at a cat sanctuary, and so he and his sibs had an incredible upbringing being exposed to a variety of humans and felines of all ages and personality types. Tiago loves belly rubs and loves the company of humans and other cats. 

Tiago

Tiago

Dawn

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 2 years

Gender: Female spayed

It’s Dawn! Time to wake and meet this dainty, petite brown tabby girl and start a beautiful and rewarding partnership.. Don’t let her diminutive size mislead you, for she has a big purrsonality full of light and life. 

Dawn

Dawn

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.