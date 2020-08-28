THE FELINE FOUNDATION
Baxter
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 5 months
Gender: Male neutered
Baxter is a high energy and loving boy. He loves to play, wrestle and have a blast with other furry friends. He would enjoy a home with other playful cats, or we're happy to help find him a friend to adopt with from FFGW!
Shadow
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 4 months
Gender: Female spayed
Shadow is a gray and white beauty with stunning green eyes! She's as gentle and loving as you would want in a kitty. Shadow does enjoy play time with her foster kitty friends. Her soft gray bunny fur adds to her perfection. You don't want to miss out on this little lady!
Mozzarella
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 6 years
Gender: Female spayed
The stunning beauty adores playing with her toys and acting silly! Mozzarella will need a couple of days to adjust when she moves in with you. Once she knows she can settle in with her favorite mouse, she will rub up against your legs and might even hop into your lap for a split second to say HI!
Robbie
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Male neutered
Robbie is a young charmer. Easy going and sweet, he's ready for a home where he can enjoy all the spoils of belly rubs, head scratches, sunny spots and more!. This little man was found outside a home that had been listed for sale. We don't know if someone left him, but with how sweet he is, we assume he was left. Now he’s ready for his forever home.
Lucky
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Male neutered
Lucky is a super playful, curious boy who loves to be where the action is. He is always ready for a game with a wand toy and he’s happy to have other cats to romp around with too. He is being fostered in a busy household with children and seems to enjoy all the activity. He likes to explore and even follows the vacuum around! Now that's a special and fun loving little guy!
