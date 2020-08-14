THE FELINE FOUNDATION
See these pets and more at: www.ffgw.org
Gabe
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 1 year
Gender: Male neutered
Gabe loves attention! He is a small boy (only 7.5 pounds!) and very docile, shy at first but very loving when he feels safe. He will talk to you about his day, bring toys to your feet and want to know what you are doing throughout the day. Gabe loves to play. He loves belly rubs and praises, loves to be with his people and enjoys cuddling in bed.
Dawn
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 2 years
Gender: Female spayed
It’s Dawn! Time to wake and meet this dainty, petite brown tabby girl and start a beautiful and rewarding partnership. You provide the love and adoration and she will contribute loyalty, kindness, and everlasting devotion to the union.
Mozzarella
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 6 years
Gender: Female spayed
The stunning beauty adores playing with her toys and acting silly! Mozzarella will need a couple of days to adjust when she moves in with you. Once she knows she can settle in with her favorite mouse, she will rub up against your legs and might even hop into your lap for a split second to say HI!
Sammy
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 4 years
Gender: Male neutered
Sammy is an energetic 4-year old male cat. He is a playful sweetheart who loves to chase his own tail and cuddle up on the nearest lap. He's extra chatty and playful in the mornings and makes for a great morning coffee companion. When Sammy isn't taking naps or cuddling with his foster family, he loves sitting on the windowsill and watching the birds.
Kalvin
Breed: Domestic shorthair
Age: 2 years
Gender: Male neutered
If you want a super interactive cat overflowing with personality, Kalvin is the one for you! Kalvin likes to be picked up and communicates with little chirping noises. With lots of love and personality to spare, once you meet this boy he will be going home with you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.