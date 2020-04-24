THE FELINE FOUNDATION

See these pets and more at: www.ffgw.org

Edie

Edie

Edie

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 3 years

Gender: Female Spayed

Edie is a gentle, sweet soul who was left outside when her family was evicted from their apartment. She adores getting head pats and wants nothing more than to be in the same room as her people, observing all the goings-on.

Zoey

Zoey

Zoey

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 1 year

Gender: Female Spayed

Zoey is so happy to be safely inside. She knows her way around a house and clearly had a home before. She is very gentle and sweet, loves to be with people. Her little Betty Boop beauty marks on her face are just darling!

Soda

Soda

Soda

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 5 years

Gender: Female Spayed

Soda is a sweet girl just like her name. She enjoys company at meal time and throws great dinner parties, she'll even knead you some air biscuits for dessert. When she wants affection she'll seek you for pets and will reciprocate with head butts and purrs. She is comfortable in the company of other cats and would do best in a quiet household where she can take her time getting acclimated to her new surroundings.

Diamond

Diamond

Diamond

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 8 years

Gender: Female Spayed

Diamond is a gorgeous, sweet little lady with very unique markings.  She was rescued from an area where she had been abandoned, and would approach everyone who came up to her, rubbing around their legs, begging for petting and to go inside.

Skye

Skye

Skye

Breed: Domestic shorthair

Age: 2 years

Gender: Female spayed

Skye is the most affectionate gal and she’s all lady. She adores human company, and loves to spend time “supervising” her foster Mom in her office as she works, isn’t bothered by the dog or other cats. She has the most beautiful medium hair coat and fluffy tail all wrapped in one amazing kitty!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.