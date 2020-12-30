BARBIE
Breed: DMH
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female Spayed
Barbie recently gave birth to 6 adorable kittens. She was a great mom and is now ready for her own forever home. Barbie is a petite kitty with a furry tail who enjoys being pet, playing, and hanging in her cat tree watching the happenings outside the window. We think she would be ok with other cats.
CHESTER
Breed: DSH
Age: 3 months
Gender: Male Neutered
Chester was rescued from a rural overcrowded shelter along with his sister Midnight. He is a snuggle bug and loves to be held. He’s the perfect lap warmer for those chilly nights.
MIDNIGHT
Breed: DSH
Age: 3 months
Gender: Female Spayed
This sleek black beauty enjoys playtime with her brother Chester. They both came to FFGW from a rural shelter and are looking for a new home together. They are easy going and friendly kittens who can’t pass up a good lay to lie on.
MRS. CLAUS
Breed: DSH
Age: 1 year
Gender: Female
Mrs. Claus is ready for a home for the holidays. Mrs. Claus is a sweet affectionate lady who raised two kittens and is ready to be pampered. She likes to play with her kittens as she's a youngster herself. She purrs, loves to be with people and take in as much attention as she can. She has a quiet meow but likes to talk when she is happy to see you.
SAWYER
Breed: DSH
Age: 3 months
Gender: Male
Sawyer came to FFGW along with his sibling Dalton. Sawyer is outgoing and loves attention. He loves to be held, and purrs all the time. He likes snuggles on the couch after he’s had playtime with his feather wand toy.
DALTON
Breed: DSH
Age: 3 months
Gender: Male
Dalton is a handsome Tabby boy. He loves wrestling with his brother Sawyer who helps him come out his shell. He enjoys a warm lap, lots of treats and chin scritches. He’s ready for his forever home with his sibling Sawyer.
