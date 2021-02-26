SUGAR
Breed: DSH
Age: 1 years
Gender: Female Spayed
Sugar lights up when she sees people and runs to "greet" any visitors who come through the door. She loves giving headbutts and "loving eyes". If you're sitting, she immediately climbs in your lap, and if you squat down she will even climb onto your shoulder to nuzzle. Sugar is an amazing, comforting, affectionate companion to whomever is lucky enough to adopt her.
THOMAS
Breed: DSH
Age: 2 years
Gender: Male Neutered
This big burly guy is really a teddy bear at heart. Thomas is an affection cat always up for a good snuggle session and once he’s rested up he’s ready to burn a few calories with a game of laser tag.
KITTY
Breed: DSH
Age: 9 years
Gender: Female Spayed
Kitty recently lost her human. She was rescued as a stray and grew up in a home where she was not spayed and had multiple litters and there were a lot of cats in the home and she wasn't getting the care she should have. She was moved to another home and then her human passed away which is when she found her way to FFGW.
ROSEMARY & MAPLE
Breed: DSH
Age: 5 months
Gender: Female Spayed
Rosemary and Maple are two adorable sisters who love to be with people and to keep everyone entertained with their playful antics. Both kittens are extremely outgoing and friendly. If they are not completely engrossed playing with each other, they are following around their foster family checking out the activities and wanting to be involved in everything!
PLUTO
Breed: DSH
Age: 7 years
Gender: Male Neutered
Pluto is a wonderful boy who was put outside after his owner passed away. Not only did he lose his home, his owner, but now he was on his own. When Pluto took cover under the next door neighbors house, this great family took care of the this boy by feeding and giving him shelter until they found a rescue to help.
