WOOF! Barks, I might be 12-years-old, and considered a “senior dog,” which I love to bark and woof against that title, but that doesn’t mean I cannot have fun as them “younguns” do! Paws, sometimes I may be a little slower at stuff like running or walking, but I am still really great with cuddling, snuggling, keeping you company, and immensely enjoying life with you! Barks! Paws, you might be wondering why you should adopt a senior dog? After all, don’t they all already have problems? Barkingly, no, not every mature dog has issues.
Barkingly, dogs are generally considered a senior around 7-years-old. WOOFS! Paws, a few factors which cause this to vary, are a dog’s breed and size. The smaller breeds usually live longer than larger breeds. Paws, smaller breed dogs aren’t considered a senior until around 10-13-years-old! WOOFS! Other factors that affect an individual dog’s age include body weight, nutrition, environment, and overall health. BARKS! For me, at 12, I’m a large breed, exercise my human pawlenty, have a specific diet, run and play often, and still act like a youngun!
Paws, a pawsomely grand point to adopting a senior dog, is most are already house- and crate-trained and have pawcellent house manners. You shouldn’t have to worry about training a senior dog to let you know when they want out! A pawsitive thing! Barkingly, you will know upfront whether the dog will be friendly with your mini-humans or not. Woofs, senior dogs often make great first-time pets for families with young mini-humans.
Barkingly, when you adopt a puppy, you may not know how large the dog will grow to be. With a senior dog, it’s evident what size you are adopting. For my human, he LOVES the large breed dogs, and he plans always to adopt that size. When he gets older, he may adopt a sizeable senior breed to know what he will be adopting. Barks, he will be older too. Size matters! Woof.
WOOFS! Senior dogs make GREAT pets for senior citizens and pawssibly even those with physical disabilities. Mature dogs are usually calmer, not requiring hours on end of fetch or other physically demanding games, nor do they require long walks or runs. Often, a simple game of fetch or just a short walk will meet their exercise needs. The time commitment to senior dogs is fewer years than you would have with a puppy. Some elderly dogs are just looking for a human to love and spend the rest of their days with. The caring of a dog by senior citizens helps keep them stay active and feeling better about themselves. Senior citizens often enjoy the calming presence of an older dog keeping them company who don’t mind hearing the same stories repeatedly. WOOF! They appreciate having a dog who is experiencing aging as they are! WOOF! Senior dogs have been proven to help humans with physical disabilities work through their health issues at many levels.
WOOF! A senior dog tends to leave your stuff alone! Barks. No wondering where that sock went, or could have gone, or looking for the shoe, or finding your favorite table’s leg chewed to splintereens or oblivion or Aunt PrissyFaces handmade quilt shredded! WOOF! They are past the stage of the chewing everything-in-sight puppy.
My human loves black dogs. I am his third black dog, and he will probably try to adopt another when I go to doggie heaven! Senior dogs fur is the color it will be. Chances are you will know whether the dog has any health and physical issues such as hip dysplasia too.
WOOF! If you are interested in adopting a specific dog breed, breed-based rescues often have senior dogs looking for humans to love. Rescues often know the dog’s behavior since they usually spend time with a human foster wanting to make the pawfect match in their new “Forever Home!”
Barkingly grand, almost without exception, a human who adopts a senior dog will experience happiness and purpose for opening their home to a senior and often challenging to place pet. Paws, the senior dog seems to know that you gave them a home when no one else would, and a bond is created, which is pawsome!
“HISS! MEOW! What about senior cats? Next week… purrs!
