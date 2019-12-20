Volunteers portray Jesus, Mary and Joseph at Parkwood Baptist Church’s annual “Walk through Bethlehem” live nativity event in Annandale on Dec. 14 and 15. The 19th annual interactive spectacle featured a period recreation of a Bethlehem marketplace, as well as a live nativity including barnyard animals.
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.