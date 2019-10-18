The Clifton Day Festival celebrated its 52nd anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 13.
Nearly 150 vendors lined Main Street and the scenic downtown area as thousands invaded the bucolic town, normally inhabited by only about 300 residents. Every year the festival is hosted by the Clifton Betterment Association (CBA), which has been around since the 1960s in an effort to revitalize and maintain the scenic downtown area that was incorporated in 1902.
This year, Virginia Railway Express (VRE) provided roundtrip train service to Clifton from all stops between Manassas and Rolling Road.
Sponsors for the annual event include F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electrical, VRE, Carrie and Co. Real Estate Group, Clifton Baptist Church, Norfolk Southern, Tru Orthodontics, United Bank, Ourisman Fairfax Toyota, Villagio Hospitality Group and the Peterson Companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.