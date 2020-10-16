While all FCPS students are learning at home, they are missing one crucial resource from attending in-person school: library books.
Sarah Richardson, Herdon Elementary School’s librarian, saw a need for the students in her school. She recognized that many families might not have access to the transportation necessary to go to a public library, and as such those children might be unable to obtain the educational benefits of reading new books.
Richardson, as well as the other faculty running the program travel throughout the Herndon community in order to distribute books, and provide advice to parents on the kids of books their children might benefit from reading.
“Each weekday, Sarah makes deliveries of books to local apartment complexes, and even to individual students if they are not close to other drop off points. She also has hours at the school itself, for those who do have transportation, to pick up or drop off their library books,” said Herndon Woman’s Club Education and Libraries Community Service Program Anne Crotty.
Families can check out books at the Park Ridge Apartment Complex from 8:30-9:30 or at Herndon Elementary school from 12-1 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and also at Herndon Elementary School from 3:30 to 5:30 on Thursdays.
The program was initially intended for students of Herndon elementary school, but since word has spread, parents from all over Fairfax County have come and checked out books for their children.
“Being able to see our students and interact with them safely, as a teacher, is so rewarding,” Richardson said. “It’s such a hard time, especially for learning. This is something they can do that doesn’t involve being on a computer.”
Contributions to the program can be made by going to their Amazon Wishlist
https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1SOMP3BGUAZJM?ref_=wl_share and purchasing books for the library to distribute.
“We want to get books into the hands of kids. If we can do that, it’s all worth it,” Richardson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.