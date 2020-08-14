Recently, Capt. Ken Dobbs rode along with me (BC406, C-Shift) and visited with each fire and rescue station in the Sixth Battalion for an informal meet and greet.
Why the meet and greet? Effective August 15, Dobbs will be promoted to Battalion Chief (BC) and take over command of Battalion 6, C-Shift, from me. I will be transferring to the Fire and Rescue Academy for an exciting opportunity to become part of the newly reorganized Professional Development section.
The changing of command is steeped in military tradition and allows those in charge of a unit/battalion the formality of command change from one officer to another. This preserves the continuity of command and authority. Military and fire department traditions are built on customs, connections, experiences, and the camaraderie of a family unit. While this meet and greet was not as formal and impressive as the mustering of all hands for a military change of command, it does provide an opportunity for personnel to informally meet their new BC.
This simple event is a benchmark for the fire and rescue department as it adds strength and support for the newly promoted officer, while at the same time inspiring leadership and stability for all the assigned personnel.
Congratulations on your impending promotion Captain Dobbs. Best wishes in your new assignment.
