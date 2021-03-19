It’s upon us…spring is here! And with that comes blooming flowers, yellow-coated cars and pollen counts that make you want to crawl back indoors. But don’t do that! You need your Vitamin D.
Seasonal allergies can make you feel downright awful, run-down and sneezy. I used to suffer all year long with allergies and springtime was the worst. I have taken every allergy pill they make and even had a few inhalers. But, since cleaning up my diet and using some natural methods, I no longer suffer from seasonal allergies anymore, which means no more pills or inhalers!
Try these 9 natural methods to reduce your seasonal allergy symptoms:
1. Clean up your diet. I was actually sensitive to gluten and when I removed it, 98% of my symptoms went away. Dairy also can cause extra mucous in the body, so consider limiting or restricting your dairy intake entirely during the “sniffly-season.” When your body is constantly fighting inflammation from foods that you have an allergy or sensitivity to it doesn’t have the resources to also fight off histamine attacks. But, when you remove those inflammatory foods, your body can easily handle the environmental allergens.
2. Head out later in the day. Pollen counts are highest first thing in the morning. Save your errands for later in the day and when it’s drizzly out; the rain helps keep the pollen from drifting.
3. Keep the pollen outside. Remove your shoes when you come inside or leave them on the porch and shake jackets and clothing before coming indoors. Invest in a good HEPA filter and dust and vacuum often.
4. Use a neti pot. This is one of those habits that takes some getting used to, but cleaning out the nasal passages can wash away the irritants causing inflammation. They’re also great when you get a sinus infection - clears them up right away! Make sure you use distilled water.
5. Consider herbal remedies. Butterbur and Stinging Nettle are two natural allergy remedies that can reduce swelling in nasal passages and relieve symptoms. Find a tincture or extract to take with water. A few drops per day is a good starting dose.
6. Close your windows. As tempting as it may be to open your windows and air out your house after a long winter, pollen can sneak in and wreak havoc on your allergies. Use the “recirculate” button in your car as well to keep pollen from being drawn inside.
7. Remove other allergens. Processed food contains dozens of chemical preservatives, pesticides, fungicides, herbicides, artificial colors, flavors and genetically modified organisms. Our bodies are constantly fighting this internal inflammation from these foreign invaders. When you remove them, the inflammation subsides and your histamine response decreases. This is what happened when I removed all processed food from my diet over ten years ago.
8. Nettle Leaf – Nettle is a natural antihistamine that can be used in a tincture or an herbal tea. You can also find nettle leaf capsules. Check with your doctor first.
9. Probiotics or Fermented Foods – Allergy symptoms are the consequence of an imbalanced immune system creating an uncomfortable response to an environmental or food allergen. Taking probiotics or eating fermented foods, like kimchi, sauerkraut, kefir and kombucha has been shown in clinical studies to improve the incidence of allergies! Make sure to find a quality product that survives the gastric acid of the stomach and change it up often.
Adopting a more natural lifestyle can help decrease inflammation and return your body to a state of balance. Using natural herbal remedies can also prevent nasty side effects and drowsiness that comes with OTC medicines. Check with your doctor before taking a natural, herbal supplement. Need more help? Connect with me at www.UnlockBetterHealth.com.
