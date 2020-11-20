Statistics say anxiety affects 40 million Americans. The true number may actually be much higher. Saying 2020 has been rough is an understatement.
Anxiety isn’t just about feeling worried or panicked. It can also manifest in physical symptoms like nausea, heartburn, vomiting, insomnia, feeling shaky and diarrhea.
Anxiety has a root cause that should be investigated, but it doesn’t mean you should be left to suffer with debilitating symptoms. Here are some quick strategies to help you quell those anxiety symptoms before they bubble up.
L-theanine
L-theanine is an amino acid found in green tea and has been shown to reduce symptoms of anxiety and the physiological signs of stress, like high blood pressure. Aim for 200 milligrams once to twice daily for the most benefit.
Passion Flower
This is an herb that supports the GABA pathway in your brain. GABA is a neurotransmitter that puts the hush on the panic signals so you feel more calm.
Lemon Balm
This is an herb in the mint family that helps soothe the nervous system so you feel a little more at peace in your body. You can add crushed leaves to tea or take as a tincture.
Magnesium
It has been shown that a magnesium deficiency can lead to symptoms of anxiety. But even if you’re not deficient, magnesium can help support a healthy brain, mood, energy, sleep, and PMS symptoms. Magnesium malate is a good form in small doses because anxiety tends to be exhausting and this helps support healthy energy production. Generally, I recommend Magnesium Glycinate to my clients, which is a helps promote sleep and brings a sense of calm. 200 mg at bedtime is what I use. (Avoid magnesium oxide as it’s not a well-absorbable form) Raw pumpkin seeds are a great food form of magnesium.
Use lavender to relieve anxiety
Lavender can help promote a calm state, which makes it a great essential oil to keep on hand. Try smelling lavender before a stressful presentation, when you’re ready for bed, or just before meditation or yoga.
Try relaxation training or meditation
Research has consistently shown relaxation training to be effective at reducing and managing anxiety. Find a health care practitioner who can teach you this technique and aim to practice daily.
Exercise
If you’re feeling anxious energy then give your body an outlet and get moving. You can do 10 squats next to your desk or 20 arm circles to get your lymphatic system moving. You can go for a walk in nature, which has its own added benefits. Exercise also releases endorphins, which can really help your mood.
Hug Someone
Maybe this has been the major missing ingredient for our moods in 2020. Hugs for 20 seconds or more release oxytocin. This opposes cortisol so you feel calm. Can’t hug someone? Stare deep into your dog’s eyes, pet your furry friend, cuddle a cat (lol, if they are willing),...obviously these won’t all work for everyone, but each of these will release oxytocin.
Breathe Deep
Don’t skip this one. It’s said a lot, but that’s because it really works. When we get anxious our breath can get shallow and rapid. Slow your breath and take in a full deep breath to the base of your lungs. Do this before the anxiety creeps in and it’s even better if you can do it first thing when you wake. I love and use the 4, 7, 8 breathing exercise daily and at bedtime. Inhale for 4 counts, hold for 7 and exhale for 8 counts.
Need more help? I offer 20-minute free consultations. Reach out to see if Nutritional Therapy could help you achieve your health goals.
