With certain travel options difficult to execute this year, you may find yourself staying put for spring break. But you don’t need to idle away the time. Here are five ways to use the vacation wisely:
1. Volunteer. From delivering food to the homebound to organizing a park clean-up, there are many socially-distanced community service project ideas perfect for spring break. You can even volunteer from the safety of home, as many organizations around the globe are making it possible to lend a hand virtually.
2. Keep math skills sharp. Whether you are preparing for AP Testing or simply want to hone your skills for the last few months of the academic year, use great tools like the fx9750GII Graphing Calculator from Casio. Beyond standard graphing calculator functionality, it allows you to take your learning to the next level with its advanced statistics functions, such as test, interval and distribution, and financial calculation functions. Pair your studies with the webinars available on Casio’s YouTube channel.
3. Read a book for fun. Demanding academic schedules can keep students occupied 24/7. Now is the time to finally crack open that novel on your bedside table.
4. Learn a musical instrument. If you’ve ever wanted to learn an instrument, the downtime of spring break is a great time to give it a go. One way to fast-track your progress is with a keyboard designed to help novices get started, like the line of Casiotone keyboards, which feature built-in learning systems. And because they are portable, you can even enjoy spring weather and take the learning outdoors.
5. Get some sun: Go on a run. Pack a picnic and enjoy it on the lawn. Take a short day trip to a state park. You don’t need to travel to spend your spring break under the sun.
Your spring break may not look like it did during previous years. However, there are plenty of ways to make the most of the time.
