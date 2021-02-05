While you may be scaling down your festivities for the big game this year, there’s no reason you have to scale down the fun and excitement that comes with the big day. After all, you’ve only been waiting for this day for an entire year!
If you’re looking for ways to make this year’s party just as great as ever, here are some ideas to help make your game day super memorable.
1. Set the scene
Make sure everyone in your household is wearing their team jerseys, put up plenty of streamers and balloons in your team’s colors, and enlist the whole family in creating homemade signs to celebrate your team and cheer on your favorite players. Send your party over the top with football-themed (and shaped) napkins, bowls, cookies and cakes.
2. Host a virtual watch party
Your party can be even bigger than before if you host a virtual event. From your high school and college buddies to family members near and far, absolutely everyone on your friends list can participate - just like they’re right there watching with you.
Invite everyone in your virtual get-together to wear their team’s colors, decorate their viewing rooms to the max and keep the volume up high so you can all cheer together!
3. Elevate your home entertainment experience
If you want to enjoy the game even more this year, you’ll want to see it clearly from kickoff to the final touchdown. Now’s a great time to pick up an LG OLED TV, which are perfect for sports fans. LG OLED technology delivers perfect blacks, more than one billion rich colors and a sense of immersion that allows the consumer to have the best possible experience when watching sports and movies, playing video games and more, especially when paired with one of LG’s premium soundbars with Dolby Atmos.
LG is currently offering a special pricing promotion that includes the lowest price ever for an LG OLED TV (55-inch class LG OLED BX) and significant savings of up to $2,000 on larger-screen LG OLED TVs, now through Feb. 7 at LG-authorized retailers nationwide.
4. Don’t skimp on the snacks!
Even if your party is smaller this year, let all your game day favorites be just as abundant! Circulate the best recipes you can find for loaded nachos, spicy wings and other savory snacks and treats with all the members of your watch party so you can “share” them together.
Not a foodie? No problem! You can relax and enjoy the day while supporting one of your top neighborhood eateries by ordering your game day spread for takeout or delivery.
5. Add a surprise element
Did you know you can hire online entertainment for your virtual watch party? These days you can find musical entertainment - from solo performers to bands - of almost any kind, plus comedians, magic acts and even celebrities who will create recorded personalized messages you can use to surprise your party guests during your event. Search online for the type of entertainment you want and get ready to watch your guests’ jaws drop in amazement.
Following these tips, you’ll have a fantastic time with your friends and fam, no matter how you celebrate - and you’ll make this game day one to remember.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.