As we look forward to a virtual or in person new school year, students need school supplies to be prepared to learn. Once again, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) and the Foundation for FCPS are leading the Collect for Kids effort, a consortium of not-for-profit, for-profit, and government entities promoting, coordinating, and providing school supply drives to benefit FCPS students that otherwise might go without them.
This year, to help keep staff, students, and volunteers safe, the Collect for Kids effort is moving exclusively to a virtual, online-only campaign. All donated funds will be used to purchase assembled grade-level appropriate kits for students in need.
Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, nearly 60,000—or a full one-third—of FCPS students lived at or below the poverty level and struggled to afford basic necessities.
Contributions can be made online through the Foundation for FCPS. Donations will be used to purchase bulk school supply kits at discounted pricing.
For more information, visit the Collect for Kids website or contact Kathy Ryan at krryan@fcps.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.