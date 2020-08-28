Adonay Polanco Cabrera, 25, formerly of Culmore, arrived in Fairfax County Aug. 18 after being extradited from El Salvador with the assistance of several federal law enforcement partners to include the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Marshals Service.
Polanco Cabrera left Northern Virginia following the Nov. 2016 murder of Leif Ohlsson and was arrested in July 2018 by authorities in El Salvador.
Polanco Cabrera was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where he was served indictments for first degree murder, burglary and grand larceny. He is currently being held without bond.
Fredy Cisneros Agustin, 28, of Culmore, plead guilty to second degree murder in Nov. 2017 and is awaiting sentencing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.