Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and 13 other leading tech companies in Northern Virginia are bringing recruiters to a virtual career fair that the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority is presenting July 14 to help mid-career tech professionals find jobs. The companies represented will be offering a combined 3,000 job opportunities in Northern Virginia.
The Tech Virtual Career Fair is the latest FCEDA response to the COVID-19 crisis by connecting job-seekers with companies that are hiring now. While the fair is primarily for those in tech fields including data science, software engineering, IT, cybersecurity, defense and aerospace, some companies are featuring non-tech positions such as marketing, sales, finance, human resources and legal.
In addition to Microsoft and AWS, other companies in attendance will be AppGuard Inc.; CGI; CVP (Customer Value Partners); Expedition Technology; EntropyZero Consulting; FireEye; Ipsun Solar; General Dynamics Information Technology; ManTech International; MicroHealth; NTT Data Federal; Serco, Inc.; and SOSi.
Participants will be able to browse companies in a virtual lobby, enter companies’ booths, view open positions, engage in video conferencing and chat with HR representatives in real-time – all from the comfort of their homes. If you are (or know) a tech professional looking for a meaningful, new job or career change, please view the registration page here. Individuals with security clearances are strongly encouraged to attend.
The Tech Virtual Career Fair is the second in a series of online hiring events presented by the FCEDA. The FCEDA’s first virtual career fair for recent college graduates drew nearly 1,000 attendees and 13 participating companies, resulting in more than 900 completed conversations between hiring reps and job seekers.
“We connected almost a thousand college graduates with job opportunities last month, and now we have the opportunity to get mid-career professionals in front of diverse Northern Virginia companies with thousands of open jobs during the pandemic – this is why we do what we do,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the FCEDA. “Every job represents a household, so when we connect people — whether newly minted graduates or those midway through a career — to thousands of open jobs, we are really improving lives, saving households and communities.”
Boasting 8,900 technology establishments and more than 50 Cybersecurity 500 firms, Fairfax County is a proven resilient tech hub. It is the business hub of the Washington, D.C., area, which is projected to add more than 130,000 tech jobs within the next five years, outranking cities such as San Francisco and Austin.
“Fairfax County has worked hard to create a resilient economic base centered on technology, but no region is immune to this economic downturn so I am delighted to see initiatives like these organized by the Economic Development Authority and partners especially now,” said Jeffrey C. McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors . “It is also heartening to see that these virtual career fairs can connect companies with a diverse range of job seekers so that we can offer the hope of economic recovery to all people and communities in our county.”
Organizations promoting the career fair to their members include the NOVA Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Women in Technology, the Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program, and more than 30 university career offices.
In addition to the Tech Virtual Career Fair, FCEDA is also sponsoring the Northern Virginia Hispanic Chamber’s virtual career fair slated for Tuesday, July 28.
Virginia Phase 3 Re-opening to start July 1
Governor Northam announced that Virginia will be moving into Phase 3 of reopening on Wednesday, July 1. Northam said he anticipates that Northern Virginia will transition along with the remainder of the state, unless local leaders inform him that they are uncomfortable with the move. Phase Two guidelines remain in effect through June 30.
In Phase Three, the Commonwealth will maintain a Safer at Home strategy with continued recommendations for social distancing and teleworking, and the requirement that individuals wear face coverings in indoor public settings. The maximum number of individuals allowed in social gatherings will increase from 50 to 250 people. All businesses should continue to follow physical distancing guidelines, frequently clean and sanitize high contact surfaces, and keep enhanced workplace safety measures in place.
Restaurant and beverage establishments are required to maintain six feet of distance between tables, fitness centers may open indoor areas at 75 percent occupancy, and recreation and entertainment venues at may operate at 50 percent occupancy, or a maximum of 1,000 persons. Swimming pools may also expand operations to free swim in addition to indoor and outdoor exercise, diving, and swim instruction. Overnight summer camps will remain closed in Phase Three.
Phase Three guidelines for specific sectors can be found here. Governor Northam’s presentation outlining Phase 3 can be found here. Visit virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia for more information and answers to frequently asked questions.
Phase 3 summary:
- Safer at home—especially if you are vulnerable
- No social gatherings of more than 250 individuals
- Continued social distancing
- Continued teleworking strongly encouraged
- Face coverings required in indoor public spaces
- Expanded business operations
For detailed information from the Fairfax County Government click here.
