According to an American Psychological Association survey, nearly eight in 10 adults say the pandemic has caused them stress and anxiety. In 2020, Tranquility weighted blankets became a go-to, natural solution for millions of Americans seeking to unwind and achieve better sleep.
Here are 10 unique ways a weighted blanket can help you and your family find calm, no matter what the year brings.
1) Family movie night. Weighted blankets are the perfect companion to couch cuddle time and are available in both adult and kids weights so the whole family is covered.
2) Daily meditation. Need help getting centered? Try folding your weighted blanket in half across your body while lying on your back to help quiet restless limbs.
3) Yoga break. Taking your yoga routine home? Use your weighted blanket as a bolster to gain height in a seated pose or to stay warm during savasana (shah-VAH-sah-nah) at the end of your session.
4) Focus up. Getting ready for the big Zoom meeting? Try pairing your weighted blanket with mindful breathing exercises, like 4-4-4-4 box breathing, ahead of your presentation.
5) Get away. Whisk yourself away with a good book, playlist or podcast while wrapped in your weighted blanket for even more Zen and relaxation.
6) Workout buddy. Gym closed? No problem. Grab your rolled-up 12-, 15- or 20-pound weighted blanket to instantly add weight to your at-home fitness routine.
7) Virtual PJ party. Virtual social gatherings now mean throwing on jammies to “get together” with friends and family from the comfort of home. Make your gathering even more cozy from under the plush comfort of your blanket.
8) BYO-Blanket. While gathering outside is still safer, bring your blanket to your next porch party or fire pit session as your own personal shield of calm.
9) Give a “hug.” Know someone in need of support? Instead of sweets or flowers, how about sending a virtual hug? Weighted blankets provide Deep Touch Pressure (DTP), a sensory experience similar to a soothing hug, which works to relax the nervous system and create a feeling of calm.
10) Double chocolate comfort. Warm chocolate chip cookies or a fudge-topped ice cream sundae become that much more indulgent when enjoyed under cover of Tranquility. Other comforting pairings to try while swaddled in your blanket: herbal tea, hot cocoa or a melty grilled cheese (don’t worry, there’s a removable, washable cover just in case).
These are just a few ways to add Tranquility to new routines, but with thousands of online reviews, the uses are endless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.