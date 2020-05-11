Washington Metrorail Safety Commission Meeting
12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020
We will be providing details during the meeting on several significant issues for the Metrorail system including:
- Our oversight of pandemic response
- New updates on findings, investigations, and corrective actions
- A more general recap of our role in Silver Line Phase 2 and current issues there
We plan have two streaming options:
- You and members of the public can watch on our YouTube channel (live stream will begin a few minutes before 12:30 p.m. and will show up under live videos)
- We also have a Zoom webinar link also available for you/the public: https://wmsc.zoom.us/s/99825573108 (join as attendee)
(All that is also listed at https://wmsc.gov/meetings/)
