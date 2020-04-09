Posted 04-08-2020
TOPLINE UPDATES
• May elections are being moved to November pending General Assembly action when they come back into session on April 22.
• With his power to do so, the Governor is moving the June primary elections from June 9 to June 22.
• The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has changed restrictions to allow establishments with proper licensure to sell mixed alcoholic beverages with takeout orders.
PPE TESTING
• Virginia is working to increase testing capability to reflect any disparities in treatment and prevention of the virus in minority, particularly African American, communities.
• Currently, 1,381 reported cases include data that shows race and ethnicity, about 53% of all reported cases.
• Rather than prioritizing the ability to “back track” and determine race and ethnicity data for past cases, the focus is on requiring all state and private testing providers to include this data in their reports.
COVID-19 CASES, STATISTICS AND MODELING
• As of today, Virginia has 3,645 cases.
o This is an increase of 312 new cases in the past 24 hour period.
o 28% of these cases are in African Americans, often in communities with higher rates of pre-existing conditions, making residents more susceptible to the virus.
• Total deaths are at 75, with 12 new deaths in the past 24 hours.
o 14, or 18.7%, of these deaths, are in African Americans.
• Canterbury Nursing Home has had a severe outbreak of COVID-19 within the facility, and while it has been contained within the facility, not all of the recent deaths (total 32) are reflected in today’s total numbers.
• The VDH is now publishing a detailed weekly activity report, which can be accessed HERE.
o This includes race and ethnicity data analyzation.
• VA is still waiting for our most recent order of PPE to arrive later this week.
• So far, 1.5 million pairs of gloves, and over 425,000 N95 masks, have been distributed to hospitals and long term care facilities across the state.
• No Virginia hospitals have run out of PPE yet, but the concern remains as case numbers rise.
• So far, Virginia has only received about 10% of the amount of PPE that has been requested from the national stockpile.
LEGISLATIVE ACTIVITY
• The General Assembly will return for Reconvened Session on April 22.
• The Governor is working with General Assembly leaders on how to deal with the state budget in light of the fiscal and revenue affects of the pandemic.
• The deadline for the Governor to act on all 1,291 bills passed by the GA is this Saturday, April 11.
o So far, he has acted on 864, and promises the public that the rest, including bills regarding COPN reform, provider rates, and balance billing, will be acted upon by Saturday.
OTHER TOPICS
• The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia has created a page on their website for COVID-19 related resources, including a summary of how the CARES Act will affect colleges and universities, which can be found HERE.
• The Governor encourages members of the Jewish community to observe the Seder only with members of their household, or virtually, in order to comply with social distancing rules.
Next briefing: Friday, April 10 at 2:00PM.
NOTE: This is an informal and timely summary of the Governor’s live press briefing. To access recordings of the briefings, visit https://www.facebook.com/GovernorVA/. To access the Governor’s official news releases, visit https://www.governor.virginia.gov/newsroom/news-releases/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.