Evanston, IL (May 27, 2020) – Mather announces that the construction process has started for The Mather, a $450-million-plus Life Plan Community located in Tysons, Virginia. Demolition of the existing structure at 7929 Westpark Drive, Tysons, will soon be complete, with additional site work, including utility relocation and public street improvements, anticipated in summer 2020. The first phase of The Mather is projected to open in 2023.
Teams from Whiting-Turner Contracting Company are managing demolition of the existing structure on the site, with materials being removed or recycled, if possible, in accordance with LEED Gold goals for the project.
The Mather will provide numerous benefits to the area, including:
· Added retail on Westpark Drive that will activate the streetscape and enhance walkability
· Significant green space, with all parking and loading below grade
· An urban park with walking paths, sitting areas, and a connection to existing neighborhood trails
The Mather has received strong interest and is 65% sold of Phase 1, drawing depositors from surrounding Virginia communities including McLean, Arlington, Falls Church, and Vienna, as well as Washington, D.C. and Maryland.
“The location is great, and it’s an area I feel comfortable in, where I’ll be closer to my daughter,” said Lynn Pivik, a depositor for The Mather, who currently resides in Bethesda, MD. “I like that The Mather will be brand new! It’s appealing to have all those choices, the size of the units, some of the interior finishes -- like a heated bathroom floor.”
The Mather’s apartment homes are designed with modern open floor plans, with prices starting at $660,000, and sizes ranging from 850 square feet to more than 3,000 square feet. Prices are dependent upon apartment size, location, service package, and health plan selected.
Apartment homes will feature expansive views, luxury finishes, and innovative smart home technology including lighting, solar shades, and thermostat, as well as a home automation hub that can be integrated with smartphones, tablets, and home computer systems.
The Mather will be the first Life Plan Community in Tysons. Life Plan Communities are lifestyle communities in which people can pursue new passions and priorities, with a plan in place that supports aging well. Life Plan Communities provide an important benefit: a continuum of living options, which enables people to plan ahead to access additional services, including health care, if ever needed.
“I’m able to make my own decision about what I want,” said Pivik. “I can always change my mind, but I go to bed at night knowing that I have a plan, and I’m not leaving anything to chance.”
Priority reservations are currently being accepted for Phase 2 of The Mather, with nearly 150 reservations in hand. Priority Members will have best choice in selecting an apartment home and view, can secure preconstruction prices, and be able to customize and upgrade apartment home finishes. Interested individuals can become Priority Members by providing a fully refundable $1,000 deposit.
The Mather will host a virtual information seminar on Wednesday, June 24, at 1:00 p.m.ET, and the public is invited to attend by registering at www.TheMatherTysons.com.
For more information about The Mather, or to become a Priority Member, please visit www.TheMatherTysons.com, call (703) 348-8522, or email info@themathertysons.com.
ABOUT MATHER
Based in Evanston, Illinois, Mather is a nearly 80-year-old, unique, not-for-profit organization that enhances the lives of older adults by creating Ways to Age WellSM. Mather Institute serves as an award-winning resource for research and information about wellness, aging, trends in senior living, and successful aging service innovations. Known for its vision of changing the way society views aging, Mather is committed to transforming practices, perspectives and language surrounding aging, and partnered with LeadingAge in 2015 to change the category name for Life Plan Communities. The landmark Age Well Study is the latest example of its commitment to these industries. To learn more about Mather Institute, or Mather senior residences and community-based initiatives, find your way to www.mather.com.
