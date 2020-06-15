I-66 East near Vienna will be reduced to a single travel lane with stoppages of up to 30 minutes during overnight hours tonight, Friday, June 12, for bridge beam installation for the new Vaden Drive Bridge and removal of bridge beams at Cedar Lane. Vaden Drive Bridge work and traffic stoppages on I-66 East will continue next week, with lane closures also on I-66 West on Saturday night, June 20. Drivers should expect delays if traveling in this area during these times and should consider using alternate routes.
Details include:
Monday, June 15, through Friday, June 19
I-66 East between Route 123 and Nutley Street
- I-66 East will be reduced to one travel lane approaching Vaden Drive near the Vienna Metrorail Station from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly (6 a.m. Friday night/Saturday morning).
- Drivers should expect periodic 30-minute stoppages each night for crews to lift bridge beams into place.
- All lanes will reopen by 4:30 a.m. (6 a.m. Friday night/Saturday morning).
Saturday, June 20
I-66 East and West between Route 123 and Cedar Lane
- I-66 East and West will be reduced to one travel lane approaching Vaden Drive near the Vienna Metrorail Station for crane mobilization. The eastbound closure will begin at 9 p.m., with westbound starting at 9:30 p.m.
- All lanes will reopen by 9 a.m.
All work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled if inclement conditions occur.
Vaden Drive bridge over I-66 is being reconstructed as part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.
Construction and lane closure updates are available at Transform66.org and on Twitter @VaDOTNOVA. To receive project updates automatically by email, sign up here.
