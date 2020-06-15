Join FCPS Superintendent Scott S. Brabrand, Assistant Superintendent of Facilities and Transportation Services Jeff Platenberg, and manager of School Health Services Lorraine Trouton for an FCPS Town Hall on Tuesday, June 16, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. View the livestream online or Channel 99. Ask questions before or during the forum by emailing ReturntoSchool@fcps.edu or calling 1-800-231-6359 (during the forum). The following topics will be covered: Return to School plans, family surveys, school health resources, and answers to your questions and concerns. This is among many opportunities to share feedback on FCPS’ plans to reopen schools this fall.

