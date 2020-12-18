BARBIE

1) Barbie.jpg

Barbie

Breed: DMH

Age: 1 year 

Gender: Female Spayed

Barbie recently gave birth to 6 adorable kittens. She was a great mom and is now ready for her own forever home. Barbie is a petite kitty with a furry tail who enjoys being pet, playing, and hanging in her cat tree watching the happenings outside the window. We think she would be ok with other cats.

CHESTER

2) Chester.jpg

Chester

Breed: DSH

Age: 3 months

Gender: Male Neutered

Chester was rescued from a rural overcrowded shelter along with his sister Midnight. He is a snuggle bug and loves to be held. He’s the perfect lap warmer for those chilly nights.

MIDNIGHT

3) Midnight.jpg

Midnight

Breed: DSH

Age: 3 months

Gender: Female Spayed

This sleek black beauty enjoys playtime with her brother Chester. They both came to FFGW from a rural shelter and are looking for a new home together. They are easy going and friendly kittens who can’t pass up a good lay to lie on. 

MRS. CLAUS

4) Mrs. Claus.jpg

Mrs. Claus

Breed: DSH

Age: 1 year

Gender: Female 

Mrs. Claus is ready for a home for the holidays. Mrs. Claus is a sweet affectionate lady who raised two kittens and is ready to be pampered. She likes to play with her kittens as she's a youngster herself. She purrs, loves to be with people and take in as much attention as she can. She has a quiet meow but likes to talk when she is happy to see you. 

SAWYER

5) Sawyer.jpg

Sawyer

Breed: DSH

Age: 3 months

Gender: Male

Sawyer came to FFGW along with his sibling Dalton. Sawyer is outgoing and loves attention. He loves to be held, and purrs all the time. He likes snuggles on the couch after he’s had playtime with his feather wand toy.  

DALTON

6) Dalton.jpg

Dalton

Breed: DSH

Age: 3 months

Gender: Male

Dalton is a handsome Tabby boy. He loves wrestling with his brother Sawyer who helps him come out his shell. He enjoys a warm lap, lots of treats and chin scritches.  He’s ready for his forever home with his sibling Sawyer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.