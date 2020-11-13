Dear Editor,
I am writing you to say congratulations on your very accurate and well-written piece, “McCabe Case Picked Up in Virginia Supreme Court.” Mr. McCabe’s unfortunate story is repeated time and time again in the United States as large, well-funded so-called “humane” organizations ignore public safety in favor of “saving them all,” regardless of the consequences.
As I write this, just over 560 Americans have died in the jaws of dogs since 2005. Of the 37 or 38 (depending on the source) fatalities this year, 15 of them were children. After the horrific death of 90 year old Margaret Colvin in Virginia Beach, the Commonwealth did enact a must-tell statute regarding a dog’s biting history or attacks on domestic pets.
As a journalist you can easily research that story.
While this scenario plays out all over America, Virginia has a unique situation that needs to be brought to public attention. The Animal Law Unit of Mark’s Herring’s office was put in place to combat animal cruelty, animal fighting, etc. after the Michael Vick case. The rights of human victims of dangerous dogs or their domestic pets is not their purview . While victims understand this, they were truly shocked when Michelle Welch sent the incorporating attorney of Ring Dog Rescue to represent her office at a victim’s meeting in Henrico, Virginia, last year. The meeting was intended to gather input to improve dangerous dog legislation in VIrginia. Equally appalling was when a rather innocuous bill designed to protect victims was pulled under pressure from Mark Herring’s Animal Law Unit. While victims are asked for input, it is our understanding that Michelle Welch, along with Robin McVoy, must approve of any legislation designed to protect victims and their domestic pets. Ms. McVoy is the incorporating attorney for Ring Dog Rescue. Please take a look and decide whether or not you would want any of these dogs in your home or around your children or neighbors.
While I realize many journalists shy away from reporting on the increasing mortality and morbidity from dog attacks to prevent being seen as unkind to animals, it is my hope, along with that of citizens from Williamsburg, Fluvanna, Rocky Mount, Dinwiddy, Bristol, and Smith Mountain Lake, that some journalist will be willing to investigate further.
Bonny T Lee, RN
Roanoke, VA
