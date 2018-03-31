The future was on display at the Center for Innovative Technology in Herndon throughout the morning of Mar. 22.
Washington region residents have filed Freedom of Information Act requests to D.C., state and local governments, including Fairfax County, in hopes of discovering the breadth of incentives being offered to Amazon in hopes of landing the web and retail giant's second headquarters.
The National Museum of the United States Army is nestled in a stretch of woods on Liberty Drive just off of Fairfax County Parkway in Fort Belvoir.
Tiger Woods has announced that he will play in the 2018 National to be held June 25-July 1 at TPC Potomac in Potomac, Md. Tickets for the tournament are on-sale now at NationalGolfTournament.com and start at $15.
On March 26, just days before opening day for the 2018 MLB season, the Washington Nationals invited media members to attend a ballpark tour to take a sneak peek at the season's new fan promotions.
The Hurricane Junior Golf Tour will host the Laurel Hill Jr. Shootout at the Laurel Hill Golf Club in Lorton, on March 24 through March 25. In 2017 the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour had a full active field of 66 players that competed in 6 divisions for this event. This year the Laurel Hill Jr. …
Though the well-established mantra of the real estate industry is "location, location, location," many homebuyers also wonder about timing. If they had waited a month before buying, would a better house have gone up for sale? If they had waited three months, might they have gotten a lower in…
6822 DEAN DR, MCLEAN, VA 22101
An indoor/outdoor solution to a colonial-style residence in McLean has won a regional “Contractor of the Year” (CotY) grand award for Sun Design Remodeling Specialists.
After she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) at age 39, Cathy Onufrychuck from Fairfax Station focused her efforts on fundraising to advance the research on finding a cure for the unpredictable disease.
For most participants, The Langley School’s inaugural Day of Giving was an occasion to help those in need or to continue the McLean-based private school’s legacy of promoting community service.
Allan Robertson never intended to become a community leader.
A former senior pastor at Alexandria’s Antioch Korean Baptist Church is currently under investigation by Fairfax County, Prince William County, and federal law enforcement authorities for allegedly embezzling church funds and illegally sponsoring immigrants for green cards.
March marks the 50th anniversary of local Vienna Boy Scout troop 979 which was founded in 1968 and has since produced 71 Eagle Scouts.
Each year, elementary schools throughout Fairfax County hold Geography Bees, and with questions like, “The North Platte and South Platte Rivers meet in which state?”; “What is the term for the physical location where a plant or animal lives—habitat or pattern?”; and “The easternmost part on …
Something has shifted in our collective consciousness since February 14, 2018, the day that 17 students and teachers died in a mass shooting in a high school in Parkland, Florida. The Parkland survivors have called “BS” on the learned helplessness behind the social and political passivity in…
